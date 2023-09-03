BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 10,953 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,953 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -144.00%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

