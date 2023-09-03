BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 167 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $212.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.06 and a 200 day moving average of $179.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.25 and a 52 week high of $212.82.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.91.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

