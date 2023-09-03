BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 173,713 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,255 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 173,713 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on UBER shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UBER opened at $47.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a PE ratio of -213.82 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,642 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,237 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

