BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,966 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $241.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.