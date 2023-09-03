BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 2,508 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $129.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.64.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

