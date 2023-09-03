BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 4,289 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 171,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of MRO stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $899,485.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,754.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,756 shares of company stock worth $2,397,405 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

