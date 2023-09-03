BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 5,022 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 141.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,687 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $77.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

