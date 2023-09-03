BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 52,074 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 52,074 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $244,608.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,618. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $120.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.02. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

