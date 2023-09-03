BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,255 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 173,713 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,642 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,237 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $49.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

