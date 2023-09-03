Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) is one of 16 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bioceres Crop Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions 3.56% 5.37% 1.98% Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors -254.78% -25.91% -23.79%

Volatility and Risk

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions $415.93 million -$7.20 million 60.30 Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors $6.37 billion $1.34 billion 3.73

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bioceres Crop Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bioceres Crop Solutions. Bioceres Crop Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bioceres Crop Solutions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors 268 705 729 63 2.33

Bioceres Crop Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 110.06%. As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 21.54%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. The company also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, the United States, Paraguay, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

