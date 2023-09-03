BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 101.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,932,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.8 %

BMRN stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.08. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.91 and a beta of 0.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $595.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.