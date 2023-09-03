Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,793,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,829 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.43% of Black Knight worth $218,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Black Knight stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $368.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.17 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

See Also

