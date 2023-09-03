Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 218 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $203.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

