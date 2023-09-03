Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 2,390 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $182.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.04 and a 200 day moving average of $186.38. The stock has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

