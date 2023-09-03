Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 168.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,363,000 after buying an additional 1,611,947 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after buying an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.48.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

