Blair William & Co. IL Buys 40,231 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,231 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,805 shares of company stock worth $7,413,473 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

