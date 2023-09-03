Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.73 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $188.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

