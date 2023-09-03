Blair William & Co. IL Has $8.80 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $342.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.93. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.35 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.22.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

