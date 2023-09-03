Blair William & Co. IL Has $8.87 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 27,286 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after buying an additional 418,648 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 16.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $82.13 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

