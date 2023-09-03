Blair William & Co. IL Has $8.87 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 27,286 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Mizuho raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $82.13 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

