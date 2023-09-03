Blair William & Co. IL Has $8.91 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,329 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 278.2% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU opened at $36.76 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83.

iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

