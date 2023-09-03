Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 574 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.22.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $342.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.93. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.35 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.