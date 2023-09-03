Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,907 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 469,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 866,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,981,000 after acquiring an additional 253,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $187.74 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $187.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.49%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total transaction of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total transaction of $501,070.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,027.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

