C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $88.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $116.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

