C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Position Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 872,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.96% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $226,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6,144.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,487,000 after buying an additional 1,717,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,962 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16,751.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 980,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,409,000 after purchasing an additional 974,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $70,174,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,541,000 after purchasing an additional 580,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $116.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

