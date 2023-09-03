Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 56,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,862,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.75.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $160.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

