Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,102,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after buying an additional 1,035,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 555.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after buying an additional 436,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $27,978,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.13.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $128.90 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $129.27. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.81 and a 200-day moving average of $113.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

