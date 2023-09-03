Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,844 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 442,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $98,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Nordson by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Nordson by 31.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 146,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Nordson Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $245.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.97 and its 200-day moving average is $228.69. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $253.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.94 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. Nordson’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.34%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

