Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,833 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $102,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 201.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 642.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $364.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.46. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $399.62. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.03%.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.56.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

