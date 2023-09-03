Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,445,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160,326 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $103,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.6 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ZION shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.