Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $105.33 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,416,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 157,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $105,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,077 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 81.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,224,000 after buying an additional 193,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

