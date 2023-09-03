Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $98.09 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 387,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $98,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 526.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.92.

Shares of TFX opened at $213.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.60. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

