Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $98.81 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,036,708 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $98,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. Barclays lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.35.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $40.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

