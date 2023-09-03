Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,267 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,734,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $94,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $51.94 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

