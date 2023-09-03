Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,069 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 933,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $97,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Xylem by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,371,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,429,000 after acquiring an additional 581,356 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 87,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XYL. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Xylem Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.