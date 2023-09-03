Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,701 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $100,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2,756.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,489,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

RS opened at $285.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.92. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $168.24 and a 1 year high of $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,958.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,503 shares of company stock worth $10,634,666. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

