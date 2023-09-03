Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 421,334 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.64% of Cheniere Energy worth $245,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,424,000 after purchasing an additional 862,174 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $167.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

