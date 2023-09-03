CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 13.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth about $979,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2,117.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 152,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 145,620 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 72.5% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 111,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.67%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

