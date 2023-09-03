CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 215 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after buying an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $105,275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 1,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,276,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,063 shares of company stock valued at $585,161 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $192.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $178.55 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

