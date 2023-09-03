Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,928,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Evergy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $53.60 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $71.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Evergy’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

