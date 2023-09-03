Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 129,606 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 90.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,606 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.24. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 208.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSN

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.