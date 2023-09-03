Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,864 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30,889 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 33,065 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,242,000 after purchasing an additional 481,250 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE CFG opened at $28.63 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

