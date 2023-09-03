Contrasting Westrock Coffee (WEST) & Its Peers

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Westrock Coffee to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westrock Coffee and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Westrock Coffee $888.17 million -$55.19 million -7.51 Westrock Coffee Competitors $11.41 billion $1.66 billion 58.65

Westrock Coffee’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Westrock Coffee. Westrock Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westrock Coffee’s peers have a beta of 0.49, indicating that their average stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westrock Coffee and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westrock Coffee -8.58% -310.68% -3.60% Westrock Coffee Competitors -54.10% -894.81% -18.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Westrock Coffee and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westrock Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Westrock Coffee Competitors 180 1249 1591 35 2.48

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 6.45%. Given Westrock Coffee’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westrock Coffee has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.