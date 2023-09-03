Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.39-$3.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $912.00 million-$929.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.37 million. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.72-$12.90 EPS.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $364.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $399.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $400.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

