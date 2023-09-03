Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,285,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,753,000 after acquiring an additional 41,351 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 35.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 79,725 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 7.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 23.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,423,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,045,000 after acquiring an additional 37,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $32.86 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

