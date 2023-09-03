Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 166,412 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,456,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 249.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,866 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.35. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

