Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Position Raised by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 171.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Crocs were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Crocs Trading Up 2.6 %

CROX stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day moving average of $116.43. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,257,429.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at $21,257,429.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,188.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,364.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,468 shares of company stock valued at $648,318. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.