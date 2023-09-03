CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $775.40 million-$778.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.97 million.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $161.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.20 and its 200 day moving average is $139.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of -248.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $195.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $178.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

