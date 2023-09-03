DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,458 shares of company stock worth $1,448,309 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $101.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.95. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.94 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

