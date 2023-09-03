Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

